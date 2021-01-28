Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 276,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,476. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.44. The company has a market cap of C$673.29 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

