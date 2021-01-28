Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 26,620,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 25,442,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

