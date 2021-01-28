Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Up 5.3%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 284,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 243,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Several analysts have commented on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,352 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,828,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.