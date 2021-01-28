Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 37,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

