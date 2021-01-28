Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

