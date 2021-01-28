Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.33 ($11.59).

LON FRES traded up GBX 58.80 ($0.77) on Thursday, hitting GBX 982.80 ($12.84). 2,750,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,273. The company has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. Fresnillo Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,138.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,196.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

