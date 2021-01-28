Friendz Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $721,027.55 and $25,967.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,251,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

