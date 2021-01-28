Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 159,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 414.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,366 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

