Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,111.76

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,111.76 and traded as high as $3,305.00. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at $3,250.00, with a volume of 54,713 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,546.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

About Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

