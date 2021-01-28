Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Cap of $16.40 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

