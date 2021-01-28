FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJUL. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.