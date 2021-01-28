FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. 988,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 558,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOCU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,863,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.