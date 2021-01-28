FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.14. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

