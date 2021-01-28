fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 14.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 33,103,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 39,976,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.