FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.