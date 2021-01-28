FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

