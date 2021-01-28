Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.25. 572,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 221,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The stock has a market cap of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

