Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $79,533.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,244.96 or 0.99245282 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024348 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025515 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
