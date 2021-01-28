Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $79,533.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,834,938 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

