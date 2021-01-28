Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $134,612.33

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $134,612.33 and approximately $578,061.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

