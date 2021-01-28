FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $140.28 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

