FUZE Token One Day Volume Reaches $21,461.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. FUZE Token has a market cap of $37,323.53 and $21,461.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for $48.58 or 0.00147088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038168 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

