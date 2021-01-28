FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

