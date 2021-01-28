FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $135,396,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.