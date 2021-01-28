FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

