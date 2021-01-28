FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Cut by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

FIS opened at $122.53 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -680.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

