FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Reduced by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of FIS opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after buying an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

