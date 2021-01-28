FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Reduced by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.71.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock opened at C$65.36 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$70.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.25. The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.