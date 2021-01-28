FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tencent Holdings Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tencent in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCEHY. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $98.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

