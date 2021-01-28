FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($13.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($13.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

