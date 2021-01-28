FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Reduced by B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

AA stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

