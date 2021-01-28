FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lifted by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 451,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

