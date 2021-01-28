FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Lowered by Scotiabank

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NTR opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 300.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

