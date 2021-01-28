FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omeros in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of OMER opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

