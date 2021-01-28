FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Boosted by Analyst

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sompo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Sompo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

SMPNY opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.