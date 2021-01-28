FY2022 EPS Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $120.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

