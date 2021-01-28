FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Senior Investment Group Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SNR stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.25 million, a PE ratio of -46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

