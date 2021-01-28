Galactrum (ORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,898.05

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Galactrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $12,898.05 and $149.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galactrum Token Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

