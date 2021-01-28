Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 182,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 142,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

