GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. GAMB has a total market cap of $817,601.56 and $4,116.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

