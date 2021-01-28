GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,048. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
