GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,048. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.