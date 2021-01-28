GAPS (GAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,471.16 or 0.99636772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002891 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

