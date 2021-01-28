Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $151,797.48 and $41.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,947,719 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

