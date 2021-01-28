Gas Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Gas has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

