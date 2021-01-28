GasLog Partners LP Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 353,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,317. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

