Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.90 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 8,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.57. The firm has a market cap of £25.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18.

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

