GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading 19.5% Higher

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) shares shot up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDIFF)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

