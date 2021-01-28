Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $478,314.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

