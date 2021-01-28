Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32). 365,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 278,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.28.

About Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

