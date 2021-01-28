Gems Price Reaches $0.0001 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $168,045.25 and $51.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.