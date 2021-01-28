Genaro Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars.

